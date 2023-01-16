NI weather: Ice and snow weather warnings issued across Ireland
Ice and snow warnings have been issued across Northern Ireland as a cold snap begins to grip.
Arctic air has moved south across the UK and Ireland, bringing freezing conditions.
Temperatures on Monday night are expected to plunge as low as -7C in some countryside areas.
The Met Office warning for ice and snow showers comes into force at noon on Monday and will remain until noon on Tuesday.
The organisation is warning icy stretches and snow showers could cause some disruption.
Not everywhere will see snow showers however, with most places managing to avoid them altogether.
In the Republic of Ireland, a weather warning has also been issued for icy conditions across the country.
Met Éireann is warning of hazardous driving conditions where roads and pavements have not been treated.
The cold spell of weather will last until some milder air begins to come in towards the end of this week.