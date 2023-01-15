Dunmurry: Man kidnapped and assaulted
A man has been kidnapped and assaulted in a "terrifying ordeal" which began on the outskirts of west Belfast on Saturday afternoon, police have said.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was forced into a blue van on Upper Dunmurry Lane just after 12:00 GMT.
Police said they believe the victim was driven around for two to three hours before being taken to a nearby property where he was assaulted.
He sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police arrested a man, also in his 30s, on suspicion of a number of offences a short time after the kidnapping.
"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, and as our enquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Upper Dunmurry Lane, Colin, Poleglass or Twinbrook area of Dunmurry yesterday between 12pm and 4pm and saw anything which could assist us," said Det Sgt McCartan from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Detectives also appealed to anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the locations concerned to contact them.