Shane Whitla: Murder detectives given more time to question man
Detectives investigating the murder of 39-year-old Shane Whitla have been granted a further extension to question a man about the killing in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Mr Whitla suffered gunshot wounds and a puncture wound to his throat in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday.
Detectives have been granted an extra 31 hours to question a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
On Saturday, a judge had granted an initial 36-hour extension.