Shane Whitla: Man arrested over Lurgan murder

Shane WhitlaPolice handout
Shane Whitla, 39, died after he sustained gunshot wounds at Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday night

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Shane Whitla, 39, died after he was shot a number of times, including once in the back, at Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday.

Police described the father-of-four's murder as brutal.

Earlier, a 29-year-old man arrested by detectives was released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

Police had been granted more time to question the arrested 29-year-old on Saturday.

A £20,000 reward for information on the murder of Mr Whitla has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers.

More on this story

Related Topics