Pat Ward murder: Karen McDonald jury discharged over legal issue
A new trial will take place of a woman accused of murdering a father-of-four in County Tyrone jurors in the original trial were discharged on Tuesday.
Karen Marie McDonald, 37, is accused of murdering 30-year-old Pat Ward.
Mr Ward, originally from Sligo in the Republic of Ireland, was found in an alley in Clogher, County Tyrone, in February 2019.
The judge, Mr Justice Fowler, told the court a legal issue had arisen and the trial of Ms McDonald could not proceed.
The trial of Ms McDonald had just entered its second week at Dungannon Crown Court.
He added that the reasons for this will be set out when the case is over.
A new trial date will be fixed at the earliest opportunity, which is anticipated to be in a few weeks.
Another defendant, Niall Cox, 27, of the same address as Ms McDonald, has pleaded guilty to Mr Ward's murder.
He had initially denied the charge but changed his plea in June last year. His change of plea emerged at the start of Ms McDonald's trial earlier this month.