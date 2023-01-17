BC Plumbing and Heating fined £12K over safety failings
A County Londonderry gas and heating company has been fined £12,000 for safety failings.
BC Plumbing and Heating Limited was fined for failing to ensure gas work was carried out in a safe manner and in accordance with appropriate standards.
The failings led to dangerous gas installations in several new build domestic properties at sites in County Antrim and County Londonderry.
The case arose from health and safety failings between 2016 to 2018.
The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) successfully led the prosecution against the company.
Speaking after the hearing, Kiara Blackburn, an inspector with HSENI's major investigation team, said gas engineers have a duty to ensure the work they carry out is safe.
"All works must be carried out in line with appropriate standards, manufacturer's instructions and in accordance with gas safe register requirements," she added.
The investigation by HSENI focused on the installation of corrugated stainless steel tubing (CSST) at the new housing developments.
CSST, although commonly used in the gas industry, has specific installation requirements which must be followed to ensure gas installations are safe.
The case found the method of installation of the pipework was unsafe and not in accordance with the manufacturer's installation requirements.
In several cases, gas installations were classified as "immediately dangerous" due to the increased risk of gas leaks.
Appropriate remedial action has been taken at all affected domestic properties to ensure each of the installations have now been made safe.