Energy payment scheme: Police step up Post Office patrols
Police in Northern Ireland are stepping up patrols around Post Offices following the rollout of the £600 energy payment.
The scheme will see about 500,000 people receiving vouchers that can only be redeemed at Post Offices.
Ch Supt Gerard Pollock warned criminals would see it as an opportunity to exploit people.
Post Office patrols were factored in as part of normal duties but there would be an increased footprint, he said.
"It is really to provide reassurance," he told BBC Radio Foyle's Breakfast Show.
"We expect more people to be going to Post Offices as part of this scheme, and Post Offices being busier because of this scheme."
Ch Supt Gerard Pollock warned about the risk of scammers.
When similar schemes were launched in the rest of the UK last year, he said a number of text, email and phone call scams followed.
"My concern is that criminals will seek to exploit the Northern Irish scheme now that is rolled out with tailormade schemes," he said.
"There are only two ways to receive this, either a letter voucher or directly into an account. Emails, phone calls and text should be discounted as scams."
Bill McCluggage, of the Northern Ireland Fraud Forum, urged people to be vigilant.................
"Like any scam, if you have £600 in your pocket you are going to have someone after it," he said.
"If they send you a text or email or you get a call purporting to be from an energy company or Post Office, just hang up".
Customers who pay their electricity bills by direct debit will see the £600 payment paid directly into their bank accounts from this week.
But about 75% - some 500,000 people - of customers who use pre-payment meters or pay quarterly and will be receiving vouchers.