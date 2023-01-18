Londonderry: Pensioner shaken after snowball attack smashes car window
- Published
An 87-year-old woman has been left badly shaken after a window of the car she was in was smashed by a gang throwing snowballs in Londonderry.
Jean Campbell was in the front passenger seat when up to 20 youths attacked the vehicle on Tullyally Road at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday.
The attack smashed the driver's side window.
Her daughter, who was driving the car, said they believe stones were in the snowballs.
Mrs Campbell, who has a heart condition, said at first she thought the window at her side had been smashed.
"We were just sitting in the car and all of a sudden there was just this big bang. I thought it was my side. It was terrifying.
"I am not good, I am very shaky. I never experienced anything like that," she said.
"It could have been a fatality," her daughter Sharon McAllister told BBC Radio Foyle.
"They (youths) don't realise the danger of what could have happened."
Police have described the incident as reckless.
Her daughter said she immediately contacted police who were concerned for her mother's welfare.
"She is 87 and has a heart problem. She was trembling last night," Mrs McAllister said.
"It is just unbelievable. We think there were stones in the snowballs, the bangs of the cars were unreal, there's a few dents in the side of the car as well" she said.
The north west has been among the worst-affected areas during a recent cold snap. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been extended until noon on Thursday in Northern Ireland.
Foyle DUP assembly member Gary Middleton said driving conditions were difficult enough during wintry weather without "the additional pressures of cars being targeted by young people throwing snowballs".
"It could have ended in a fatality, thankfully it has not," he said.
Mr Middleton said he was aware of a number of other incidents in Derry where vehicles were targeted by snowball throwers.
'Reckless incident'
PSNI Insp James McLaughlin said police are investigating the Tullyally Road attack.
"The driver of the vehicle, and the passenger who is aged in her 80s, were going about their business when this occurred," Insp McLaughlin said.
"They have been left badly shaken as a result of this reckless incident after which a member of the public stopped to assist."
He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.