Omagh: Man in his 50s dies in house fire
A man in his 50s has died after a house fire in Omagh, County Tyrone.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a two-storey terraced house in Edinburgh Park shortly before 06:00 GMT on Wednesday morning.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) both attended the scene.
Three fire appliances arrived from Omagh, Dromore and Fintona and extinguished the blaze.
NIFRS's chief fire and rescue officer, Mark Deeney, said: "Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire. They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.
"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time."
PSNI's Det Sgt Reid said: "The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service."