PSNI's Ch Supt Patricia Foy disqualified for drink-driving
A senior police officer has been disqualified from driving for 18 months after admitting drink driving.
Ch Supt Patricia Foy, 57, crashed into a traffic crossing on Christmas Eve.
She was more than twice the drink-drive limit at the time.
Ms Foy's solicitor told a court she "made a big mistake" when after having "two or three large gins she chose to drive to her local supermarket for some last minute Christmas Day provisions".
Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court, Ms Foy, whose address was given as Brooklyn House, Knock Road, Belfast, entered guilty pleas to drink-driving, careless driving and three other offences of failing to stop, remain and report following an accident on 24 December 2022.
Her solicitor told the court that her decision has "left her 34-year police career in jeopardy and her reputation in tatters".
After being arrested, Ms Foy was breathalysed and gave a reading of 89, more than twice the limit of 35.
District Judge Rosie Watters said given the reading of 89 and the fact that Ms Foy fled the scene, the driving ban had to be more than the minimum.
In addition to an 18-month driving disqualification, the senior police officer was also handed fines totalling £450 and a £15 offender levy.
She told Ms Foy that if she successfully completed the drink-driving course, the ban would be reduced by a quarter.