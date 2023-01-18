Shane Whitla: Man questioned over Lurgan shooting
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the shooting of a man in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Shane Whitla, 39, was shot in an alleyway near his home last week before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park, where he collapsed.
Following the search of a house in Lurgan on Wednesday evening, a man was taken into custody.
He is being questioned at Antrim Serious Crime Suite, police said.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said CCTV footage showed that Mr Whitla was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street on the evening of Thursday 12 January.
He said the victim then "made his way to the park, where he subsequently collapsed and died".
"Shane had been shot a number of times, including once in the back," Det Ch Insp Caldwell said.
Another suspect, a 41-year-old man arrested over the murder on Tuesday, has been released on bail.
A £20,000 reward for information on the murder of Mr Whitla has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers.