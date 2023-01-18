Nine PSNI officers sacked over 'sexual or domestic' misconduct
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said it sacked nine officers last year for misconduct "which had a sexual or domestic element".
It has also told BBC News NI there are currently 74 ongoing cases, with 32 officers suspended on suspicion of sexual misconduct.
The total includes some cases dating back years.
All UK police services have been reviewing vetting and standards following the murder of Sarah Everard.
The Home Office also asked forces in Britain to re-check staff after Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick admitted serious offences against 12 women over two decades.
A tougher approach to disciplinary matters was promised by the PSNI a number of months ago.
Last September, launching its first action plan aimed at tackling violence against women and girls, it said the "very highest professional standards" were required to build public trust and confidence in policing.
Supt Claire McGuigan, of the PSNI professional standards department, said: "The chief constable's message is clear.
"Just as we will pursue perpetrators of violence against women and girls in our communities, we are committed to rooting out those that may be in our own ranks."
The PSNI has been hit by a number of controversies in the past 12 months.
A civilian employee, Sinead McGrotty, said she was let down by the police after making allegations of sexual assault against a serving officer.
The BBC NI's Spotlight programme then exposed a group of more than 20 officers who had exchanged scores of sexist and pornographic messages on WhatsApp.
'Missed opportunities'
The PSNI said in 2022 it had 10 misconduct hearings which held a sexual or domestic abuse dimension and as a result it dismissed nine officers.
There are currently five further hearings already scheduled to be heard in coming months.
The organisation has also been reviewing how it handled misconduct investigations over the past decade.
Supt McGuigan added: "The purpose is to identify any missed opportunities or areas for improvement.
"We have also published a statement of intent making it clear we will not tolerate violence, abuse, harassment or bullying of any kind.
"Where allegations are proven, dismissal will be robustly pursued."