Nadia Zofia Kalinowska: Stepfather admits child's murder
- Published
The stepfather of a five-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to her murder.
Nadia Zofia Kalinowska died after being found injured at her family home at Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey in December 2019.
Her mother, 28 year-old Aleksandra Wahab, and the child's stepfather, 34-year-old Abdul Wahab, went on trial on Wednesday at Belfast Crown Court, accused of murder.
When the case resumed on Thursday, Abdul Wahab pleaded guilty to murder.
He also pleaded guilty to two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent 24 hours before the child's death and on other occasions between July and December that year.
The judge, Mr Justice O'Hara, sentenced Wahab to life imprisonment.
A minimum period, before he can be released, will be set at a future date.
Aleksandra Wahab pleaded guilty to allowing the death of a child and allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.
These pleas were accepted by the court and the Jury was discharged.
She was remanded back into custody.
Nadia was a P1 student at St James's PS, Newtownabbey.