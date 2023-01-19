Shane Whitla: Man charged over Lurgan murder
A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Shane Whitla, 39, was shot in an alleyway close to his home before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park last week.
The 25-year-old will appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, a 29-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the murder.
This arrest came after police conducted a search of a house in Lurgan.
The man has been taken to the Antrim Serious Crime suite for questioning.
Also on Thursday, police were granted an extension of 27 hours for the further detention of a 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said CCTV footage released on Tuesday showed that Mr Whitla was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street on the evening of Thursday 12 January.
He said the victim then "made his way to the park, where he subsequently collapsed and died".
"Shane had been shot a number of times, including once in the back," Det Ch Insp Caldwell said.
A £20,000 reward for information on the murder of Mr Whitla has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers.