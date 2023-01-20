Shane Whitla: Two men in court over Lurgan murder
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in County Armagh.
The 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway near his home in Lurgan on 12 January and was later found at a park nearby.
Joshua Cotter, 29, from Madrid Street in Belfast, and Jake O'Brien, 28, from Church Walk in Lurgan, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' Court via video link on Saturday morning.
The court was told that Mr Cotter "emphatically denied" the charge.
Mr O'Brien was also accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, which he also denies.
His solicitor argued that the case linking his client to the charges was "circumstantial".
Both defendants were remanded in custody and ordered to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on 27 January.
Cartridge residue
Detective Sergeant James Brannigan told the court that CCTV footage linked both men to the charges.
He said that clothing belonging to Mr O'Brien had been seized and examined, and that while forensic inquiries were still ongoing, indicative samples suggested the presence of cartridge discharge residue.
Mr O'Brien's solicitor argued that no weapon had been found on his client and that all police had at that point was an indicative result.
Remanding Mr O'Brien in custody, the judge said she was "satisfied at this stage there's a circumstantial case to link him through CCTV and the cartridge discharge residue".
No application for bail was made for either of the accused.
Shot in the back
The two accused are the second and third men to be charged with murdering Mr Whitla.
On Friday, 25-year-old Kevin Conway, from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court, accused of the murder.
He denied the charge.
Police have said that Mr Whitla, a father-of-four, was shot a number of times, including once in the back, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park, where he collapsed and died.
In court on Friday, a defence solicitor said Mr Conway "totally denied any involvement in this matter".
The judge remanded Mr Conway into custody and he is also due to appear before the court again on 27 January.
The funeral of Mr Whitla took place on Friday, with Requiem Mass held at St Peter's Church in Lurgan.