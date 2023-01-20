Brexit: Parties must have more say on EU rules - Lord Hain
- Published
A former Northern Ireland secretary has said the Stormont parties must be given a greater say over EU laws being enforced in Northern Ireland because of the protocol.
Lord Hain said the government signed up to a deal which left NI as "an EU rule taker and not rule maker".
The protocol keeps NI aligned with some EU trade rules post-Brexit in order to avoid a hard border in Ireland.
Unionists say it undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
Labour peer Lord Hain was speaking during a debate in the House of Lords on a report which examined how EU legislation remaining in force in NI will be scrutinised by the government.
It heard how more than 300 pieces of EU legislation removed from the rest of the UK will still apply in Northern Ireland
The laws govern areas such as VAT, state aid and the movement of animals, plants and medicines.
Lord Hain said "surely the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland must have a direct role in scrutinising the laws which apply to them".
He called for the first and deputy first ministers to be given a greater role in the joint UK EU committee set up to oversee the implementation of the protocol.
Neither role has been filled since February when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew Paul Givan from the first minister's role in protest against the protocol.
The debate also heard a warning from DUP peer Lord Dodds, who said his party's ministers would not implement a "regime which is detrimental economically and constitutionally" to Northern Ireland's place in the UK
He further warned that resolving the problems around checks on goods would not be enough to restore the Stormont Executive
He said "checks are symptoms of the greater problem that Northern Ireland is subject to a regime over which we have no say. Until that is addressed there will be no return of the Stormont institutions"
Former Social Democratic and Labour Party leader Baroness Ritchie also called on the government to address the "democratic deficit" to give politicians in Northern Ireland a greater say.
She hoped a negotiated solution will be found in the current negotiations between London and Brussels over the protocol.
Earlier, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar told the BBC he regretted the protocol being imposed on Northern Ireland without the support of unionists and nationalists.
He said the measure was working but said he understood why unionists felt it had "weakened the union".