Newtownabbey: Man in serious condition after assault

The Police Service of Northern Ireland crestPeter Muhly

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Newtownabbey, police have said.

He sustained substantial head injuries and remains in a serious condition.

The incident happened in the Tynan Drive area at about 23:40 GMT on Friday.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

Police have appealed for information and mobile footage.

Related Topics