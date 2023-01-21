Newtownabbey: Man in serious condition after assault
- Published
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Newtownabbey, police have said.
He sustained substantial head injuries and remains in a serious condition.
The incident happened in the Tynan Drive area at about 23:40 GMT on Friday.
A 27-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.
Police have appealed for information and mobile footage.