Omagh: Two police officers injured in 'vicious attack'
Two police officers have been treated in hospital after they were injured while responding to a disturbance in Omagh, County Tyrone.
It happened on the Tully Road at 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
One officer was struck on the back of the head and another was knocked to the ground.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment, while a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police and grievous bodily harm.
Insp Long said: "This was a vicious attack on our officers who work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.