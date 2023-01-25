Northern Ireland schools: NI teachers to hold half-day strike
- Published
The majority of teachers in Northern Ireland are to hold a half-day strike on Tuesday, 21 February.
The UTU and INTO unions are to take action from midnight until 12:00 GMT.
BBC News NI understands that the NASUWT union will also take similar strike action.
It is expected many schools will close until midday, as most teachers in Northern Ireland are represented by those three unions.
The NEU in Northern Ireland is also currently balloting its members on strike action.
More to follow.