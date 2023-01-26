North Down coastal path upgrade set to be shelved

Crawfordsburn bayMaciej Grabowicz
Almost £300,000 has been spent on the project to date
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI

A multi-million pound plan to upgrade the coastline in County Down seems set to be shelved.

The two largest parties on Ards and North Down Council, the DUP and the Alliance Party, have both called for the project to be reconsidered.

Under the plan, a new 20-mile greenway is proposed, stretching from Holywood to Donaghadee.

The largest party on the 40-member council, the DUP, has made it clear it is against the project proceeding.

DUP Assembly member in North Down Stephen Dunne issued a statement on Twitter.

He said: "The North Down Coastal Path is a wonderful local amenity enjoyed by thousands all year round. Its uniqueness must be preserved. Council needs to think again and get a new way forward."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Plans for the new 20-mile (32km) greenway have divided opinion in the area, with almost £300,000 having been spent on the project to date.

The Alliance Party called yesterday for the planning application to be withdrawn, saying the consultation process had been badly organised by the council.

It holds 10 of the 40 seats on the council, with the DUP holding 13.

Independent councillor Ray McKimm has submitted a proposal for the current greenway plan to be scrapped.

Supporters have said the project would enhance the health and wellbeing of the area and attract more visitors.

But opponents have voiced safety and environmental concerns, particularly around a potential increased level of cycling on the path.

More details of the proposed greenway are on the Ards and North Down Council website.

It states that the maximum width of the path would be four metres, and the majority of the existing path - 59% - would not need to be widened.

A full meeting of the council will take place in Bangor this evening.

More on this story

Related Topics