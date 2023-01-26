PSNI: More than 400 jobs to be cut by March
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is to reduce its number of staff by 6% in the coming months.
By March there will be 309 fewer police officers and 115 fewer civilian staff.
The force, which is not recruiting new officers this year, said the cuts would leave it with 6,700 full-time officers.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne had previously warned Stormont leaders of a "smaller, less visible, accessible and responsive police service" because of financial constraints.
In a statement on Thursday the PSNI said: "We will have a funding shortfall of around £80m by March this year and envisage bigger shortfalls in the years to come.
"As a result the police service is going to shrink over the next three years."
After multiple warnings of cuts, the PSNI's announcement of a reduction of more than 300 officers means manpower will be reduction in significant areas of its work.
The force says non-emergency calls will take longer to respond to, crime investigations will be slower and neighbourhood policing will shrink.
There is also likely to be reduced roads policing and the response to protests and disorder may be affected.
The cut in the number of officers will essentially be achieved by not replacing those who are leaving or retiring from the force.
The PSNI said the number of officers it would have at the end of March would be the lowest number since the force was formed in November 2001.
It also said the number would be be 800 fewer than the 7,500 commitment made by the Stormont political parties in the New Decade New Approach political agreement of January 2020.
"The message we delivered today is a bleak one," said the PSNI.
"Inevitably with less police there will be less policing."
The PSNI is largely funded through the Department of Justice and about 80% of the force's allocation goes towards staff operating costs.
What is being cut from the PSNI?
- 96 fewer detectives investigating murder, terrorism, drugs and organised crime
- 97 fewer operational support officers, including roads policing and specialist search and public order teams
- 75 fewer neighbourhood police officers
- 115 fewer police staff across other roles
Stormont's Department of Justice said achieving the New Decade, New Approach commitment was "largely dependent on the availability of executive funding".
It added that any decision on PSNI recruitment was "an operational matter for the chief constable".
The absence of a Stormont executive makes financial problems harder to address, with departments operating without proper budgets since the start of this financial year.