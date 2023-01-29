Portadown: Man charged after two police officers injured
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged after two police officers were assaulted in Portadown on Saturday.
One officer sustained a broken finger and the second a dislocated knee while investigating an incident in the Bann Bridge area.
The man has been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, assault on police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.
He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.