Infected blood scandal: Inquiry hears Belfast Trust apology
- Published
Belfast Health Trust has apologised to people infected and affected by contaminated blood products.
At the the public inquiry into the UK-wide infected blood scandal , the trust said it it recognised the harm, hurt and distress that had been caused.
Up to 30,000 people were given contaminated blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
It has been called the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history.
On Friday, the Infected Blood Inquiry heard closing statements from the Belfast Trust and Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion service.
On behalf of the Belfast Trust, Philip Aldworth KC said: "The infected and affected community in Northern Ireland is entitled to an apology for the part played by it and by its legacy organisations.
"Belfast Health and Social Care Trust says to each and every one of that community we are sorry."
In August 2022, the government announced that 4,000 UK victims would receive interim payments of £100,000, including about 100 in Northern Ireland.
In September, modelling by a group of academics commissioned by the public inquiry estimated that 26,800 people were infected after being given contaminated transfusions between 1970 and 1991.
The study calculated that 1,820 of those died as a result, but that the number could be as high as 3,320.
The inquiry, chaired by retired High Court judge Sir Brian Langstaff, began taking evidence in 2018.
The interim compensation announcement in August came after Sir Brian argued there was a compelling case to make payments quickly - saying victims were on borrowed time because of their failing health.
Payments have been made to those whose health is failing after developing hepatitis C and HIV, and partners of people who have died.
But families have complained that many people affected, such as bereaved parents, missed out.