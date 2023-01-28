Flybe: Passenger frustration after airline cancels all flights
It is going to be a day of chaos and frustration for many Flybe passengers.
The airline has gone into administration for the second time, leaving people disappointed and forking out for alternative flights.
The news came in the early hours of Saturday morning - the first flight out of Belfast City Airport was for Newcastle and it was due to leave at 07:00 GMT.
Chris Donnelly was scheduled to fly out from Belfast City to Heathrow at 07:25.
At 03:07 he received an email from Flybe which said the company had gone into administration and his flight had been cancelled - it also advised passengers not to travel to the airport.
Mr Donnelly, a school principal and political commentator, was on his way to the airport when he saw the email.
He said he managed to book an alternative flight to London Gatwick but said it was inconvenient and short notice from the airline.
Mr Donnelly added he had booked train tickets from Heathrow into central London costing £60, which were of no use to him now.
One woman on Twitter said her daughter had been due to fly back to university from Belfast City on Saturday and had just spent nearly £200 on an alternative option.
"And, just like last time, they were still taking peoples' money up until the day before," she wrote. "Absolutely disgusting treatment of staff and customers."
The Independent's travel correspondent Simon Calder said customers should "almost certainly" get their money back from their card issuer or travel agent.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today: "Of course finding alternative flights is going to be a problem, and they are going to be more expensive than the ones they originally bought with Flybe."
Flybe operates a number of flights from Belfast City to various UK destinations including London, Manchester and Birmingham.
For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority's website.