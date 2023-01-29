Bloody Sunday remembrance service takes place for victims
- Published
A remembrance service has taken place in Londonderry to commemorate those who were killed on Bloody Sunday.
The annual event was followed by the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to the Derry Corps of the Order of Malta, a voluntary ambulance organisation.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said he would nominate the families of those killed for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Thirteen people were shot dead when soldiers opened fire on civil rights marchers on 30 January 1972.
It is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Troubles.
The service was held at the Rossville Street monument at 11:00 GMT, followed by a march later in the day.
A week-long series of events will culminate on Monday with a minute's silence.
On Friday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald delivered the annual Bloody Sunday lecture, and on Tuesday a braille plaque was unveiled at Free Derry Corner.
The Nobel prizes are a series of annual awards given in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace.
They are awarded to people who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind in the previous 12 months.
In 1998, the Nobel Prize for Peace was awarded to the SDLP's John Hume and David Trimble, the then leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, for their contribution to the Good Friday Agreement - the peace deal which ended the worst of Northern Ireland's Troubles.
Mr Eastwood said he would nominate the families for the prize because he could think of "no better tribute given their commitment to peace and reconciliation during their long fight for truth and justice".
He said the families had gained respect and admiration from across the world over their battle for truth and justice.