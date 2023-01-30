Firefighters strike: Troops could be deployed to NI for high-risk calls
Military troops could be deployed to Northern Ireland to provide cover for striking firefighters, fire service has said.
The outcome of a UK-wide ballot on industrial action by the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) is due later on Monday.
Andy Hearn, interim chief officer at the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), said "all contingency options" were being considered ahead of a strike.
The FBU said "nobody wanted to see" troops being deployed.
If firefighters vote for action, the UK will see its first nation-wide strike on pay since 2003.
On Friday, Mr Hearn said in a statement that the NIFRS would request assistance from the Minstry of Defence if special arrangements with the FBU for high-risk calls could not be made.
The union's general secretary, Matt Wrack, told the BBC: "Nobody wants to see that outcome... it seems to be that it is a possibility, it also is a possibility elsewhere in the UK."
'Bills, rent and mortgages'
He added that there was a "huge amount of anger" among firefighters in Northern Ireland and he believed they would vote to strike.
The FBU say firefighters have suffered a 12% drop in real terms earnings since 2010 - around £4,000 a year on average.
Members rejected a below-inflation 5% pay offer in November before a strike ballot was officially opened on 5 December.
More than 32,000 members across the UK have been balloted.
"While our members are very proud of the job they do and want to serve their communities, they've also got families to look after and bills, rent and mortgage to pay. You can't just keep going on with your pay falling each year," said Mr Wrack.
'Military aid'
On Friday, Andy Hearn said in a statement that he fully supported a pay increase for firefighters, but the NIFRS was preparing for strike action.
"Discussions continue with the Fire Brigades Union to reach clarity about the special arrangements they are prepared to agree for NIFRS which would enable firefighters to respond to certain categories of high risk calls, should a strike go ahead," he said.
"Should agreement not be reached with the Fire Brigades Union, the need to request Military Aid to Civil Authorities (MACA) from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) will be progressed through further discussions with our sponsoring Department, the Department of Health (DOH)."
Results of the ballot are expected by 16:00 GMT on Monday, however, if members vote in favour, the union will not announce strike dates until after a 10-day negotiation period with employers and government officials.