Newtownabbey: Police 'disrupted serious disorder' after weapons found in vans
- Published
Police believe they "disrupted serious disorder" after discovering a sword, machetes and a hatchet in vans in Newtownabbey, a court has heard.
Nine men appeared at Laganside Magistrates' Court by videolink charged with possessing offensive weapons.
A police constable said the items, which included a tomahawk-style axe, were found on Saturday.
She said a van was stopped near Swanston Road North and another on the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey.
The court heard the men, aged between 18 and 41, were travelling to a relative's funeral.
The officer said police had concerns about what the men were going to do.
Damien Mark Birch, of Thorndale Avenue, Belfast, Michael Bellew, of Northview Manor in the city, John Doherty, James Doherty and Martin Doherty from Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, Barney Doherty of Longlands Avenue, Daniel Dundon from Whitewell Road and James Dundon from Felden Avenue all appeared in court by videolink.
In addition to being charged with possessing offensive weapons, Brian James Bradley, from Knockenagh Walk, Newtownabbey, is further charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance and possessing a Class B drug.
A defence solicitor questioned whether there was any evidence to suggest this was a planned attack.
He said it was "simply a police hypothesis" at this stage.
Relatives of the defendants wept in the public gallery as the judge refused bail to all nine men.
'Pre-meditated operation'
Judge Keown said the details provided to the court by police "paints a picture of an organised, premeditated operation involving extremely dangerous weapons".
He said there was "clear inference that extreme violence was going to be visited to persons unknown".
"No account was provided to police to allay police concerns in this case as to what was going to happen," the judge added.
The case has been adjourned until 27 February.