Silverbridge: Driver shaken after masked men attack car

The attack happened on the Carrive Road, just off the Silverbridge RoadGoogle Maps
The attack happened on the Carrive Road, just off the Silverbridge Road

A driver was left badly shaken after four masked men smashed a car's windows and then rammed the vehicle in Silverbridge, County Armagh.

The attack took place outside a gym on the Carrive Road at about 19:00 GMT on Monday, according to the police.

The gang used a metal bar to break the windows, before ramming the car with a dark-coloured Toyota Avensis.

"This was a terrifying experience for the driver," said Det Insp Alanna Moore. One man has been arrested.

The 32-year-old suspect is currently in custody.

Police described the incident as "a report of criminal damage" and appealed to witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them.