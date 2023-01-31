A6 road: Derry-Dungiven stretch may not open until summer
- Published
It could be mid-summer before the new A6 road between Londonderry and Dungiven opens, a DUP MP has said.
Gregory Campbell said officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) have warned him that, in a worst case scenario, the road will open in July.
The best case scenario would see it open in about two months, officials informed the East Londonderry MP.
There has been widespread frustration over delays to the long-awaited road, which was due to open last autumn.
The 15-mile stretch is part of the A6 upgrade linking Derry and Belfast.
The new stretch of road mostly runs parallel to the existing road and includes of a bypass of Dungiven.
It opened with speed limits and lane restrictions for a short period in summer 2022, but closed again as work continued.
'An ongoing saga'
There have been calls for a public inquiry into ongoing delays to the project's completion.
The department has said key aspects of the project are not yet finished and blamed global supply chain pressures and the impact of Covid-19 for the hold-up.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Campbell said he had pressed officials within the department for clarity, but that a completion date was not offered.
"This has been an ongoing saga, everyone's affected, both locals in Dungiven and commuters, bus passengers," he said.
"My understanding is that they're in the first stages of the safety audit and I've pressed on them to get that completed as quickly as possible and get this road opened.
"I'm getting various indications between best case scenario being in the next eight to ten weeks, worst case scenario being late summer."
Mr Campbell said he was concerned legal disputes may be holding up completion.
"I don't know if that is the case, but there ought to be more transparency," he added.
"When I wrote [to department officials] just after the Covid lockdown came in, I asked if the restrictions would impinge on the road opening date and, in writing, I got an answer back to say they had looked into that and it wouldn't, that it should open in the spring of '22.
"Well we're now virtually in the spring of '23 and they're still not giving a final deadline."
The head of a Dungiven community group said there have been two consecutive weekends of major traffic disruption around the town.
Mairead McCormack, who is chief executive of Glenshane Community Development, said locals were deeply frustrated by the traffic, with its associated noise and air pollution, and by the lack of clarity around when the road will open.
"Last Friday there were two sets of traffic management schemes in Dungiven, with four-mile tailbacks," she said.
"There is really no need when you have a perfectly good road that could be open at times like that.
"We're concerned that there's no transparency as to why the bypass has not been opened. We are taxpayers, we should be informed as to why there are issues and what the issues are."
Chest conditions
High levels of nitrogen dioxide - a pollutant closely associated with road traffic - have been detected in the town in the past.
"There are a lot of people who have chest conditions because of the levels of pollution in Dungiven," Ms McCormack said.
"There's no reason why there couldn't be an information stand in our office or the library. We don't know if it's (because) Stormont's not operating at the moment."
BBC News NI has asked the Department for Infrastructure for comment.
In a previous statement, the department said a number of items such as road signage and safety barriers had to be completed on the A6, which would then be subject to a safety audit.