PSNI officers attacked: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in the neck.
The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, says the officer is "fortunate to be alive".
The attack happened in south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police said two officers were providing assistance to a vulnerable person at a property on the Ormeau Road, Belfast, when they were attacked at about 01:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The officer who was stabbed was taken to hospital.
A second officer suffered cuts to his face during the incident.
"It's sobering to think just how lucky we are not to have lost these officers," Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said.
"We're supporting them, their families and colleagues ensuring they receive the appropriate care and welfare support."
Mr Kelly of the Police Federation said: "This was a terrible incident that could have had a very different outcome.
"Both officers displayed remarkable professionalism when confronted by this knife-wielding individual who was clearly intent on causing great harm."
He added that while they officers could have used firearms to protect themselves, they didn't, and that attacks of this nature justify the need for officers to be equipped with taser devices.
"We say again that tasers are effective, protective devices and should be issued as standard to our officers.
"They are infinitely preferable to a firearm and anyone who thinks otherwise should look at this incident and ask the obvious question."
The man remains in police custody.