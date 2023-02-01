Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
- Published
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday.
The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons.
It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of the 29 people who died after the bomb exploded in the County Tyrone town on 15 August 1998.
The bombing was the biggest single atrocity in the Troubles.
Bereaved families have been campaigning for an inquiry for more than a decade.
In July 2021, the High Court found there should be an investigation on both sides of the border into whether intelligence information could have prevented the Real IRA attack.
The judge, Mr Justice Horner, said on the basis of evidence he heard it is plausible the bombing could have been stopped.
He said any investigation should look specifically at whether a more pro-active campaign of disruption had the prospect of thwarting the attack.
He did not state the investigation needed to be in the form of a public inquiry.
Mr Heaton-Harris had pledged to announce the government's response to the judgment early this year.
The secretary of state travelled to Omagh in December to meet some of the bereaved families and visit the site of the bombing and a nearby memorial garden.
In recent weeks the Northern Ireland Office has insisted it has been continuing to work on "next steps" following Justice Horner's judgement.
It is understood bereaved relatives have been advised that Mr Heaton-Harris is set make his announcement in the House of Commons.
Michael Gallagher, who lost his son Aiden in the bombing and who brought the legal action, said following the 2021 ruling: "The only mechanism that can bring about truth and justice is a full public inquiry."
While having no jurisdiction to order the Irish government to act on the matter, Mr Justice Horner urged authorities there to establish their own probe in light of his findings.