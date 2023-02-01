Newry: Alert after suspicious object in Barcroft Park
There is a security alert at a housing estate in Newry city.
It follows the discovery of a suspicious object in Barcroft Park.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is at the scene and cordons are in place. It has asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
The incident has "caused serious disruption to the local residents", according to Sinn Féin. It said Newry Leisure Centre was being made available to residents if needed.