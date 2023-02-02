Belfast court: Mother accused of baby's murder 'kissed children then stabbed them'
A woman kissed her baby son and toddler daughter, told them they would always be in her heart and then stabbed them both in the chest, a court has heard.
The children's mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges.
The first day of her trial at Belfast Crown Court was held on Thursday.
The court heard that, on 27 July last year, the woman called her partner and told him she had killed their baby and that their daughter was "lying slowly bleeding".
She also told him she intended to kill herself.
It was heard she then called 999 and told police: "I killed my kid for him."
Broke a door down
A prosecution lawyer said the woman's mental state would be "an important matter in the case".
Giving evidence, a police officer who attended the scene told the court that as he performed CPR on the baby, the woman said: "I wouldn't worry about him. He's dead. I stabbed him."
The constable said police had to break a door down to gain entry to the property, because the front door was locked.
Another officer told the court that the siblings were treated side by side at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The baby was later pronounced dead.
The court heard the woman was treated in another hospital for what were described as "minor injuries, apparently self-inflicted".
It also heard that a large kitchen knife was recovered from a bed in the living room, where the woman and her children were found, and another kitchen knife and one with a serrated blade were found in the kitchen, covered in blood.
'Allow partner to live happy life'
The court heard the woman told police she had gone to the kitchen to get a knife, raised the knife but then set it down after the baby smiled at her.
She told police she kissed both children, told them she loved them and that they would "always be in her heart", before stabbing them.
It was heard the woman later told police she felt she had no choice but to stab her children, and planned to take her own life to allow her partner to live "a happy life" with another woman.
During interview, she told police: "I did what I did because of him."
The jury was also told that three days before the stabbings, police were called to the family home due to an allegation the accused had been assaulted by her partner.
As a result, he was not at home and was visiting relatives in England when the attacks on his children happened.
The trial continues.