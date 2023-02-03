Teachers' strike: Headteachers union in NI not joining action
A union representing many Northern Ireland school leaders has decided not to join a widespread teachers strike.
The majority of teachers in Northern Ireland are to hold a half-day strike on Tuesday 21 February.
But the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has told its members not to join the strike.
In a letter seen by BBC News NI, it said it supported the action taken by other unions but wanted to give more time for a pay dispute to be settled.
Three big teaching unions - the NASUWT, INTO and UTU - are to strike over pay for the first time in over five years on 21 February.
Another teaching union in Northern Ireland, the NEU, is balloting its members on whether to strike.
The strike runs from midnight until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday 21 February, with many schools expected to close until midday as a result.
There has been a year-long stalemate over a pay deal in Northern Ireland for teachers.
'Inadequate pay offer'
In February 2022 unions rejected a pay offer from employers for the years 2021-2023 as inadequate.
The teaching employers - including the Department of Education and Education Authority - claimed the deal was a 3.2% increase over two years.
But the unions said it consisted of a restructure of pay grades, which would lead to many teachers getting paid less.
The unions subsequently asked for a "cost of living" pay increase of 6% for 2021-22 and a rise of inflation plus 2% for 2022-23.
Inflation is currently running at over 10%
A majority of members of the NAHT backed strike action in a ballot but the union has said that while it stood "firmly and resolutely behind the strike action being taken by our sister unions" it "has decided not to call upon members to strike at this time".
'Unprecedented warning'
The NAHT has instead written to the employing bodies, the Northern Ireland secretary and the leaders of the five main political parties urging for negotiations to resolve the pay dispute by the end of the month.
"We have implored you to find a settlement to resolve this dispute," the NAHT letter said.
"Time is running out ahead of planned strike action, and the responsibility and power to solve this rests with you.
"If you have not resolved this dispute by 12:00 noon on Tuesday 28 February 2023, the NAHT (NI) Executive will consider all steps, including a request to our national executive, to exercise the membership's mandate to take strike action," it continued.
"This is an unprecedented warning from the school leaders in Northern Ireland."
Some teaching unions in England, Wales and Scotland are also taking strike action over pay.