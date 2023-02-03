Northern Ireland Protocol: Tories back DUP over border posts
Brexiteer Conservative MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party have joined forces to send a warning to government over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
They have signed an early day motion calling for the scrapping of plans to construct permanent border control posts at Northern Ireland ports.
It follows a government decision to take control of the construction in the absence of a Stormont executive.
But Alliance and the Social Democratic and Labour Party dismissed the motion.
The SDLP leader accused the DUP of "constant negative agitation" over the protocol.
Early day motions are used by MPs to demonstrate the level of parliamentary support for a particular cause but they are seldom debated in the House of Commons chamber.
This motion has been signed by all eight DUP MPs and six backbench Conservatives, including former ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Jones.
It challenges the decision to construct the border posts, stating that they "give effect to a customs border that divides the UK, treating Northern Ireland like a foreign country".
The motion adds that the purpose of the border posts "is to protect the integrity of a different legal regime in Northern Ireland created by laws" imposed in more than 300 areas.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding the need for a hard border with the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.
Special trading arrangements were required for Northern Ireland because of its land border with the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU.
The DUP and other unionist parties object to trade barriers being erected between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Early day motions are a useful tool when it comes to sending a message to the government
In this case it is a timely reminder to the prime minister that he will face battle on his backbenches if he agrees a deal on the protocol with the EU which falls short of the DUP's demands.
But Rishi Sunak will have already factored that into his calculations and if the changes agreed do not require a vote in Westminster then he will be dealing with noise and not divisions on the benches behind him.
The DUP also does not need reminded that those who are lining up to support them now are the same Brexiteer MPs who voted for the protocol in Boris Johnson's 2019 deal.
Under the new legislation the Northern Ireland secretary will have the power to take the appropriate steps in "constructing facilities for performing official controls" as laid out in EU rules.
He will also have the authority to recruit and employ suitability qualified staff to carry out checks and he can do so regardless of what has been agreed by the Stormont executive.
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry criticised the DUP motion, insisting the border control posts are a requirement to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol and are also included in the government's controversial Protocol Bill which provides for red and green lanes at ports
"This secondary legislation is part of the UK demonstrating that it can be a trusted partner and respect legal requirements," he said.
"Such actions are a platform for delivering a much more flexible or lighter touch arrangements across the Irish sea."
SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the DUP motion asking the government to "renege on their legal obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement is no way to build trust".
He added: "Maybe the DUP should spend more time talking about a resolution acceptable to all sides rather than constant negative agitation during a negotiation which it appears is making progress."