Alyson Nelson: Ex-partner William Finlay to stand trial for murder
- Published
A man is to stand trial in autumn this year for the murder of his former partner in her home in County Antrim.
William Finlay, 67, is accused of killing Alyson Nelson in Whitehead in April last year.
The 64-year-old former nurse died from a stab wound.
On Friday Mr Finlay, from Old Forde Gardens in Whitehead, gave a plea of "not guilty" when he appeared at Belfast Crown Court by videolink with Maghaberry Prison.
He is charged with murdering Ms Nelson, with the offence "aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse."
The defendant denied the charge.
The judge then addressed the defence barrister, saying: "I have seen the defence statements and there's no dispute on behalf of Mr Finlay that he killed Ms Nelson.
"The issue that he wishes to explore is a psychiatric one - is that right?"
The defence barrister confirmed that and said expert reports were being sought to determine Mr Finlay's state of mind "at the time of the commission of the offence".
The barrister also said Mr Finlay sustained a head injury "years ago" but the medical reports relating to that "are out of the jurisdiction" and are being obtained by defence lawyers.
The judge set the date for trial as 11 September this year and said he would review the case on 26 May.
Mr Finlay was remanded back into custody.