Every effort made to save stabbed baby, Belfast court told
A jury has been shown harrowing footage of emergency service attempts to save two children who had been stabbed.
The children's mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges.
On Friday Belfast Crown Court was shown bodycam footage from police officers who attended the scene.
In the footage, a police officer is seen performing CPR on the baby on the floor beside the woman.
She is heard saying: "Come on little (child's name). I'm so sorry."
She also said "it's his fault" several times.
The woman was seen being arrested for murder and attempted murder.
In the footage she is seen covered in blood with what police described as "superficial" wounds to her neck and hand.
She is filmed telling officers she used a knife to stab her children and that the knife is on top of a bed.
The woman also asks them to locate a black book in the kitchen where she said she "wrote everything down".
'Every effort to save baby'
Police officers then take her to the Mater Hospital in Belfast for treatment.
Footage was also shown of desperate attempts by police officers to get the toddler to hospital for treatment.
Officers are seen carrying her out of her home, wrapped in a blood-stained blanket.
The child is heard screaming while an officer repeatedly tells her "you're OK sweetheart, you're OK", as they drive at speed to get medical assistance.
Both children were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where the baby was later pronounced dead.
The court also heard from paramedics who attended the scene.
Speaking to the court about the toddler, one paramedic said: "Everything that could be done was done."
Another paramedic who treated the baby said: "Every effort was made to preserve the baby's life."
The defendant cried in the dock throughout today's evidence.
The trial continues.