Belfast: Police investigating sudden deaths of two people
- Published
Police are investigating after the sudden deaths of two people in south Belfast.
The deaths happened at an apartment in the Annadale Crescent area of the city on Saturday.
A man in his 40s, arrested in relation to the investigation, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
Police have said there are no further details surrounding the deaths at this time.
Post mortem examinations are expected to be carried out on the two bodies at a later stage.
One local resident said he was first alerted to the incident after seeing a fire appliance passing his home.
"I came to the front door to check up the street and the fire brigade stopped at the top of the street and went into the last house," James Murtagh said.
"Then ambulances came and police cars, four or five police cars at one stage.
"The police were keeping people away, nobody knew what was going on.
He said: "There was a lot of commotion and people were very worried and very frightened."