Raphael Street: Man found with stab wounds in Belfast street
Police are investigating after a man was found with several stab wounds in Belfast on Sunday morning.
The man, in his 30s, was found by a passer-by in Raphael Street close to the city centre at about 06:05 GMT.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, including stab wounds to the hands, neck and nose which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are asking any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.