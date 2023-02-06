Londonderry: St Columb’s Hall awarded over £750K funding
- Published
St Columb's Hall in Londonderry has been awarded more than £750,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The funding has been earmarked to carry out necessary restoration work to the Grade A listed building in Derry.
Having originally opened its doors in 1888, the hall's overall condition has been in gradual decline over recent years.
This led to a decision to cease hosting events full time there in 2020.
The St Columb's Hall Trust aims to reopen the hall for the community.
The trust has said that it is committed to using the funding to reimagine the hall as a net-zero space.
Often referred to as "the people's hall", the venue was immensely popular in its heyday, attracting performers including Roy Orbison, Ruby Murray and Val Doonican.
Emmeline Pankhurst, who campaigned for women's right to vote, made a keynote speech at St Columb's Hall in 1910.
More recently, hit Channel 4 TV series Derry Girls filmed some of the show's most famous scenes from Season 3 at St Columb's Hall.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund's Northern Ireland director Dr Paul Mullan said the fund was delighted St Columb's Hall Trust had received the award.
He said it would not only enable urgent repairs to rescue an at-risk building, but "will also help unlock an exciting new vision for this iconic venue".
Chairperson of St Columb's Hall Trust Conal McFeely said the hall has played "a significant role in the lives of the community here".
Mr McFeely said it was imperative that this "architecturally and socially important building is protected and is able to thrive".