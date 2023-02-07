Belfast war memorial protest inquiry 'closed too soon by PSNI'
- Published
The police investigation into a "protect our monuments" protest in Belfast was closed prematurely, the Police Ombudsman has concluded.
Several hundred people took part in the demonstration outside City Hall in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers said it was set up to defend war memorials.
The ombudsman Marie Anderson said the senior officer who led the inquiry "did not carry out a thorough and careful investigation".
She recommended disciplinary proceedings but they could not be progressed because the officer retired from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
Mrs Anderson concluded there was a failure to exploit intelligence which may have led to the identification of the protest organisers.
She said there was an error in submitting a request for intelligence and a "lack of follow-up" when no response was received.
She added: "In conducting an investigation a police officer is required to pursue all reasonable lines of inquiry and it is evident it did not occur in this instance.
"Viable lines of inquiry existed if the available intelligence had been accessed and in my view the senior investigating officer did not carry out a thorough and careful investigation."
Mrs Anderson stated that the investigation was in contrast to the prompt identification by police of people involved in Black Lives Matter protests in Belfast and Londonderry earlier in the same month.
The anti-racism protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US.
A number of people were referred for prosecution and police had issued a "significant number" of fines.
The "lack on consistency" was likely to "compound damage to confidence in policing" within ethnic minority communities, said Mrs Anderson.
At the time of the monuments demonstration the police said they had encouraged people to comply with health regulations in place.
The PSNI confirmed that no arrests had been made or fines issued.
However it stated that a "substantial" evidence gathering operation had been in place.