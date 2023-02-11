Autism: The touring exhibition showcasing talented young artists Published 23 minutes ago

Image caption, The exhibition aims to give people a better understanding of autism from the personal perspectives of each young artist

A touring art exhibition is giving young people who are autistic an opportunity to express themselves.

The Creative Voices: What Autism Means to Me exhibition showcases more than 140 pieces of art created by autistic post-primary pupils from schools right across Northern Ireland.

Each artwork is accompanied by a personalised quote from the artist.

The exhibit aims to give people a better understanding of autism from the personal perspectives of each artist.

Autism is known as a "spectrum condition" as it affects people in a variety of ways and to varying degrees.

It can impact how a person communicates with and relates to other people and how they make sense of the world.

Image source, AAIS/Zara Craig Image caption, Zara Craig's inclusion in the exhibition gave her the confidence to pursue her passion for art - her work now been shortlisted for a prestigious art prize

Each piece of art on display allows the artist to communicate what their individual autism means to them.

The exhibition was being held in the Flowerfield Art Centre in Portstewart, County Londonderry, but is now moving on to The Braid Museum and Art Centre in Ballymena from 16 March until 15 April.

Image caption, Each painting is accompanied by a personalised quote from the artist explaining what their autism means to them

The whole exhibition is travelling across various locations in a tour of Northern Ireland throughout 2023.

The project is presented by the Education Authority's Autism Advisory and Intervention Service (AAIS).

"Autism makes me unique and makes my mind work differently. It makes me creative and allows me to express myself" - Ella

The Education Authority's Gillian Whiteside said the exhibition provides young people with an opportunity to showcase and celebrate their creative talents, and aims to increase understanding and acceptance of autism within the wider community.

"The idea blossomed from our work with pupils on increasing their personal understanding and self-acceptance of autism," she said.

"We felt the pupil's voice should be at the heart of the exhibition and it should be a vehicle for each of them to express their own personal and individual experience of autism."

"Autism to me is a superpower. Autism allows me to remember things in descriptive detail, come up with solutions on the spot and be me in all ways of life" - Donncha

Ms Whiteside said the main aim of the exhibit is to give a greater understanding and acceptance of autism within the wider community.

"Only then can we truly have an inclusive society where neurodiversity is celebrated," she said.

Image caption, The whole exhibition is travelling across various locations in a tour of Northern Ireland throughout 2023.

Molly Murdock, 14, Ballymoney

Image source, Murdock family

For Molly's artwork she decided to paint a character named Ella that represents her autism.

Molly said autism can be a difficult thing to explain to people - she wanted to make it easier to understand through Ella.

"I have a deep connection to animals, music and bright colours so that is why those things are in there."

Molly said that autism "brings out the best in a person" and should not be viewed negatively.

In her quote attached to her artwork, Molly said autism "makes us unique in ways people aren't able to see and it makes us better people".

She said the painting took more than a week to complete and that she was incredibly proud of how it turned out.

Emma O'Kane, 15, Coleraine

Image source, O'Kane family

Emma's artwork was all about about highlighting the many positives associated with being autistic.

"I view my autism as my ability not a disability," Emma told BBC News NI.

"I have great memory, I'm very precise when it comes to detail, I'm very punctual and I'm very honest and reliable."

Emma said the bright butterfly depicted in the painting is a metaphor for her autism, with it being a guiding light in contrast to the dark background.

Emma decided not to take Art as a GCSE, but said she will continue painting and being creative.

Shauna McNeilly, arts and cultural facilities officer at Flowerfield Art Centre, said the exhibit had been a joy to display.

"It really represents what autism means to so many young people and it is a celebration of creativity," Ms McNeilly said.

"It lets any viewer of the work know more about autism, what it actually is and how it varies from individual to individual."

Image caption, Shauna McNeilly says the exhibit has been a wonderful addition to Flowerfield Art Centre

Ms McNeilly said they have been blown away by the response and said the centre has been inundated with positive feedback about the wonderful artwork on display.

"So many people, myself included, have learned so much about autism from the wonderful array of quotes and colourful drawings and pictures."