Garvaghy Road: More Portadown searches uncover cannabis factory
- Published
A cannabis factory containing drugs with an estimated street value of £32,000 was seized during a search of a house in Portadown on Monday.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
Police said it was part of an investigation into an organised crime group and followed searches earlier in the day.
The properties searched were all in the Garvaghy Road area of the County Armagh town.
Nine suspected and replica firearms, three rounds of ammunition, six swords and £6,000, as well as Class A and B controlled drugs were seized in the same area before the cannabis factory was discovered.
One man in his 20s who was arrested in relation to the earlier searches has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police said they had carried out a total of 29 searches and made nine arrests since their investigation began in October.
They added that the 31-year-old man arrested on Monday was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely pepper spray.