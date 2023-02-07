Natalie McNally: Two men previously arrested no longer suspects
Two men, aged 32 and 46, who were previously arrested by detectives investigating the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan, have been released unconditionally.
Ms McNally, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December at her Silverwood Green home.
Police said the men were no longer being considered suspects in the case.
Stephen McCullagh, 32, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, has been charged with Ms McNally's murder.
He appeared via videolink at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear in court again on 24 February.