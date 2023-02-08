Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers
The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy.
The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue.
He told BBC News NI he had no desire to offend or to hurt people.
He will take up the most senior position in the church in June, after being elected to the one-year position on Tuesday evening.
Dr Mawhinney said he recognised "there are people who disagree with me" on the issue of women ministers.
"I don't want to make it a primary issue, but it is something that I hold," he added.
'Open dialogue'
Dr Mawhinney is based at Adelaide Road Presbyterian in Dublin city centre and is the first moderator from the Republic of Ireland to be elected in almost a quarter of a century.
Asked if he supported a united Ireland, he said allegiance to the "kingdom" of Jesus Christ was his priority, but he would like to see a "more open dialogue" between nationalists and unionists.
"I'm not afraid of that debate," he added.
"I just think we need to be more open about it."
Dr Mawhinney said he believed a conversation on a united Ireland was "valid" and "needs to happen", but that he would want to encourage the conversation in a "respectful and open way".
"My role is moderator of the church, so to give a political perspective on that is not something that I think would be helpful particularly since I am just starting this job," he added.
He said he hoped to bring an "all-Ireland perspective" to his year as moderator.
He also said he believed his background as a qualified doctor, before entering the ministry, would help him in terms of pastoral care.
The moderator serves for one year, starting in June, and the Reverend John Kirkpatrick from Portrush Presbyterian is currently in the role.
The 19 regional presbyteries elect the moderator and Dr Mawhinney won by 10 votes to nine, ahead of the Reverend Richard Murray, the minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church in County Antrim.
Since Ireland was partitioned in 1921, only nine moderators have been from south of the border, Dr Mawhinney will be the 10th.
Rev Mawhinney, 60, spent his early years in Ballycastle, County Antrim.
He is the 178th moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, a position first filled in 1840.