I felt like a monster after stabbing baby, mum tells Belfast court
A woman who stabbed her baby and toddler told police she "felt like a monster", her trial has heard.
The mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021.
She accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges.
On Thursday, the jury at her trial was read transcripts from the audio recordings of her police interviews that took place after the stabbings.
This article contains descriptions of violence which some readers may find distressing.
In those recordings, the woman told police what had happened in the moments leading up to the incident.
She said she had been at home alone with her children.
Her baby was sleeping, she told police, and her daughter was dancing to Old MacDonald Had A Farm, which the court was told was the toddler's favourite song.
The woman told police she had been texting her partner and asked when he was coming to visit the children but that he "wasn't interested".
She said she was crying and her daughter was "wiping her tears".
The woman said she took a knife from a kitchen drawer and went to her baby.
She told police: "He turned his little head and smiled at me, and I couldn't do it.
"I can't do this to my children, that's what I said to myself.
"To be honest I wanted to kill all three, all of us, so the father would have a happy life with his woman."
The woman said she then put the knife down and had a cigarette, and a few minutes later she lifted the knife again and went to her baby.
She told police: "I kissed him. I'm so sorry. I said I loved him."
She said she then stabbed the baby "close to the heart".
She told police: "He started to cry. I tried to bring him back to life. I pressed on his chest to help him.
"I told myself you've done it, now we all need to die."
The woman told police she then lifted her daughter, who was watching cartoons on YouTube, and set her beside her brother on the bed.
She said she would sleep on a bed in the living room with her children, while her partner slept in the bedroom upstairs.
'I don't deserve to live'
In the transcript, read to court, the woman said: "She kissed her brother, I hugged her and told her that I loved her."
The woman said she then went on to stab her daughter.
Then she tried to kill herself but after hearing her daughter call, "mum", she could not do it, she told police.
"I will never release that burden," she said.
"I tried to resuscitate [the baby] but he didn't come back.
"I held [my daughter] in my arms so she didn't die too.
"Oh my God, what have I done?
"I feel like a monster. To be honest I don't deserve to live because of what I did to my children.
"Everything is because of him."
She told police: "I did not plan this," adding that it was the "only solution" that came into her mind.
'I felt very alone'
When asked why she had stabbed her children, the woman told police she felt "threatened and unsafe".
She alleged her partner had told her his family would "shoot her", and that her family would "never know".
"He brought us into this situation. He made a joke out of us and I can't take it any more," she said.
"I felt very alone and needed him. The children needed him.
"But he didn't care. He only cared about where his woman was."
The woman told police she tried to call a family member, her partner's family member and her partner, but he did not answer until after she had stabbed their children.
After speaking to her partner, the woman called the emergency services.
The court was told her partner was unwell and unfit to attend court.
The judge in the trial excused the defendant from court while some of the evidence was being read, after she became visibly distressed.
The trial resumes next week.
- If you are affected by the issues covered in this article, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.