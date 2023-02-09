Dromore man, 38, charged with abduction and paying child for sex
A 38-year-old man from County Down has appeared in court charged with the abduction of a child in care and paying for the sexual services of a child.
Paul Livingstone, of Oakhill Road in Dromore, appeared remotely at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
The offences relate to a 16-year-old girl who has been in care since the age of two.
A lawyer on behalf of Mr Livingstone said he strenuously denied the charges against him.
The defendant had told police he was in a five-month relationship with the girl and that their sexual relationship was consensual.
An investigating officer told the court that the girl, whom he described as "vulnerable", claimed she originally said no to sex, but then said yes.
She also stated that Mr Livingstone gave her money and e-cigarettes in return for sex.
The defendant denied paying for sex, but admitted to giving gifts.
Two counts of abduction relate to an occasion in October when the defendant was located with the girl in the back of his van, and again on 7 February at a hotel in Antrim, where staff members raised suspicions.
The court heard that the girl, who is of the age of consent, is under a care order until she turns 18.
It heard she was with Mr Livingstone without the knowledge of her primary care giver or social worker.
Mr Livingstone's lawyer told the court that the defendant had no knowledge of the care order and that he had been informed by the girl that she was living away from home.
"The meetings that took place were down to the fact he was a married man and had concerns it would be found out he was cheating," the lawyer said.
Granting bail, the judge said he was taking into consideration Mr Livingstone's clear record, his denials and the presumption of innocence to which he was entitled.
He is due to reappear before the court on 14 March.