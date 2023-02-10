North West 200 cancellation would be blow to traders
- Published
Businesses on the north coast have been reacting to the news that the North West 200 is at risk this year.
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023.
After an emergency meeting of the Ulster Centre of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges.
Quoted costs for public liability insurance for 2023 have tripled.
The North West 200 is Northern Ireland's largest outdoor sporting event.
The international race takes place in May and attracts an estimated 195,000 fans over the race week and about 100,000 people descend on the Triangle Circuit for race day.
It is the highlight of the road racing calendar for many fans and for traders in Portstewart, Portrush and Coleraine, it generates massive footfall.
Anne Marie McGoldrick, president of the Causeway Chamber of Commerce, said the race's possible cancellation would be a huge blow for the region.
"People have Airbnbs, hotel rooms and caravans already booked so to have this news come through at this late stage is bitterly disappointing," she told BBC News NI.
"This will also have such a ripple effect throughout the north coast because everyone gets involved in race week for the North West 200."
Mannen Montgomery, manager of Bob & Berts cafe in Portstewart, said the news was a huge shock.
"The North West 200 would be one of our busiest times of the year," she said.
"We would have so many tourists from England, Scotland, Wales and it would probably be our highest turnover week of the year.
"On practice days and race days we would have been open early, there's a great buzz about the town from early morning until late in the evenings with everyone out socialising after in pubs and restaurants."
The manager said the money generated during race week helps the business through the quieter times.
"Our next busy time is Easter and then after Easter, we always would have been reliant on that big rush come the North West week," she said.
"It cools down a wee bit again and then we come into summer, so we would always rely on those events to bring in profits."
Damian Morelli, of Morelli's Ice Cream, said many businesses rely heavily on race week.
"It's a devastating blow at a time when so many businesses are struggling," Mr Morelli told BBC News NI.
"We have been involved with the North West 200 for over 12 years now.
"We would be involved in so many aspects, from everything to sponsors to even holding road safety events for young children.
"This has also come at a time when we have lost other huge events like the Portrush Air show, we need these big events, like the North West 200, so many businesses rely on them."