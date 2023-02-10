Lidl supermarket chain announces 200 new NI jobs
- Published
The supermarket chain Lidl has announced it is creating 200 new jobs in Northern Ireland.
The jobs will be based at Lidl's regional distribution centre in Nutts Corner, County Antrim, with additional roles created in superstores.
Recruitment for the jobs, which include positions in warehouse operations, logistics and management, are set to begin in April.
The supermarket also announced a pay increase worth £3m for employees.
Last year, the company committed to matching the Real Living Wage hourly rate, which currently stands at £10.90 per hour.
That is the third pay increase for staff in the last 12 months, said the company.
"Our People Strategy focuses on ensuring we offer the most competitive benefits package in the industry," said Maeve Mcleane, the supermarket's chief people officer.
"This includes competitive salaries, dedicated training and development and a comprehensive suite of industry-leading benefits which support our employees throughout all stages of their lives and careers with us."
It comes as inflation, or the rate at which prices are rising, is slowing but at 10.5% remains close to a 40-year high.
While wages have increased at their fastest rate in more than 20 years, many salaries are failing to keep up with rising costs.
These include food prices in supermarkets, the price of which are used to measure inflation.
On Friday, newly released figures also showed the UK economy narrowly avoided falling into a recession in 2022.
The UK is still expected to enter recession this year, but the Bank of England has said it could be shorter and less severe than previously forecast.