Belfast Zoo celebrates the birth of its 40th endangered giraffe calf
Belfast Zoo has welcomed the birth of its 40th endangered baby giraffe.
The female Rothschild's calf was born naturally in the early hours of Sunday 5 February in the giraffe house.
Zookeepers have said the newborn and her mum Neja are doing well, and the newest addition is her fifth calf.
Rothschild's giraffes are one of the most endangered subspecies. It is estimated that only 2,000 remain in the wild due to illegal hunting, Belfast Zoo said.
The calf has not yet been named but Belfast Zoo traditionally names giraffes after places beginning with Bally.
Newborn giraffes usually weigh about 100kg (16st) and are about 5ft 9in (1.79m) tall.
The newborn giraffe's dad, named Ballygeorge, is a first-time dad who has been embracing his role and is very affectionate with his daughter, the zoo said.
Belfast Zoo first introduced Rothchild's giraffes to its giraffe house in 1988.
In August, a male Rothschild giraffe called Ballyhenry, named after a County Antrim townland, was born to mum Casey.